Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $65,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $739.96 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $703.93 and a 200-day moving average of $745.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

