Era Swap Reaches Market Cap of $245,814.94 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $245,814.94 and approximately $323,574.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00900318 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.54 or 0.04363434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018434 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028139 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

ES is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.