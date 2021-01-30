Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTRG stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

