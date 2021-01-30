Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.25.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESS opened at $239.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.61 and its 200-day moving average is $226.19.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.