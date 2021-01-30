Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Establishment Labs worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $278,536.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.