esure Group plc (ESUR.L) (LON:ESUR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of esure Group plc (ESUR.L) (LON:ESUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $282.00. esure Group plc (ESUR.L) shares last traded at $279.60, with a volume of 2,433,124 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.60.

About esure Group plc (ESUR.L) (LON:ESUR)

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

