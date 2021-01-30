ethArt Market Cap Hits $631,476.61 (ARTE)

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ethArt has a market cap of $631,476.61 and $503,141.00 worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ethArt token can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00006513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ethArt has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ethArt alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00069942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00917820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.00 or 0.04544742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018780 BTC.

ethArt Profile

ethArt (CRYPTO:ARTE) is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

ethArt Token Trading

ethArt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethArt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ethArt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ethArt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ethArt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ethArt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.