Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,775.01

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 116% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $15,775.01 and $61,692.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.37 or 0.00861045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04377122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018026 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.