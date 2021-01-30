Ether Kingdoms Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $67,816.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 52.6% against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $13,200.73 and approximately $67,816.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00910161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.43 or 0.04593049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars.

