Ether Zero Market Cap Reaches $186,186.95 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $186,186.95 and $18,489.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.99 or 0.03997564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022214 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,439,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,409,946 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

