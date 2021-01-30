Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $180,475.80 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $180,475.80 and $32,889.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.93 or 0.04007196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00022362 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,422,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,393,071 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

