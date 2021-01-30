Ethereum Classic Price Hits $7.59 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $883.24 million and approximately $983.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $7.59 or 0.00022180 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.85 or 0.03995385 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

