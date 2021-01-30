Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,920.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield token can now be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00026324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $894,241.35 and $4,920.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00132005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00264395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,225.67 or 0.97807698 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

Ethereum Yield Token Trading

