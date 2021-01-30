Ethereum Yield Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $901,400.82 and $5,336.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield token can now be purchased for $9.01 or 0.00026282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00262547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00064928 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,924.94 or 0.89855849 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.