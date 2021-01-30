Etherparty Trading Up 67.4% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $361,258.60 and $35,133.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00910997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.81 or 0.04466977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019339 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

