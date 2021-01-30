Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.59.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $113,899.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,741 shares of company stock worth $29,294,721 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,744. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $226.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

