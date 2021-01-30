Eureka Coin (ERK) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Eureka Coin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Eureka Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eureka Coin has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $57,799.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eureka Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007025 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006900 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000186 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000226 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin Coin Profile

ERK is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,125,456 coins and its circulating supply is 66,488,820 coins. Eureka Coin’s official website is www.eurekacoin.io

Eureka Coin Coin Trading

Eureka Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eureka Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eureka Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eureka Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eureka Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eureka Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.