Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERRFY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. AlphaValue cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ERRFY opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

