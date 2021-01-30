Evedo Trading Up 18.9% This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $996,518.99 and approximately $447,316.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00068883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00896070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.43 or 0.04581241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

