EvenCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $74,530.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $67,291.72 and $74,530.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00082475 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003446 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012642 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

