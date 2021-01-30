EvenCoin Price Down 28.3% This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $66,408.12 and approximately $62,382.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00091144 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003366 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012678 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

