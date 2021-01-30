EventChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,151.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. EventChain has a total market cap of $262,446.44 and approximately $13,151.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00900139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00051516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.17 or 0.04631302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018439 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

