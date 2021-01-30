Everex 24 Hour Volume Hits $837,624.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $837,624.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.14 or 0.00845484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.57 or 0.04203343 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018091 BTC.

Everex (EVX) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

