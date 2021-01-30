Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Evergy stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

