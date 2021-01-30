Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0041

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Everipedia has a market cap of $41.18 million and approximately $11.47 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00131027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034913 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,531,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,263,119 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.