EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of EVER traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $45.06. 534,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,511. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -145.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. EverQuote has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $136,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $979,605.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,517 shares of company stock worth $4,870,277. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EverQuote by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.