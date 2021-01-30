Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) (LON:EVG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.44

Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) (LON:EVG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and traded as low as $9.10. Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 605,178 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.14. The firm has a market cap of £12.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) Company Profile (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.