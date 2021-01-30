Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVVTY. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

