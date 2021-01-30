ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0899 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $525,983.54 and approximately $27,051.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.03 or 0.01083947 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007219 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001039 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.