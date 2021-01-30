Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.70

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $9.85. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 43,370 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cormark raised Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

