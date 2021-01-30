Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 94.8% in January

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the December 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69,967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636,687 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

