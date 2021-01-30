EXMR FDN 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $207.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $201,151.11 and approximately $207.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00068211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.83 or 0.00919280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00056412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.65 or 0.04559495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019097 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.