Exosis (EXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,486.75

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $14,486.75 and $1,666.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.87 or 0.03998754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00394348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.01206230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.00517557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00400894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00246548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 680,745 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

