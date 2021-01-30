Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 65.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

