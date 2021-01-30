EXRNchain (EXRN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23,169.00

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One EXRNchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $23,169.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a token. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Token Trading

EXRNchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

