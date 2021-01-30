extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $387,080.23 and $140,524.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,752.29 or 1.00380647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.95 or 0.00930731 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00305012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00189738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002035 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00030061 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

