Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 451,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

