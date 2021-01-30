Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

