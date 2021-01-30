Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 4.0% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

