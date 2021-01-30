F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.00.
FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
FFIV stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.95. 701,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $211.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.40.
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,398. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
