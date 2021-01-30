Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.14.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $258.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.