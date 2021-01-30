Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $279,344.70 and approximately $530.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00900139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00051516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.17 or 0.04631302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018439 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

