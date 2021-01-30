Faith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FAITF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Faith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FAITF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FAITF remained flat at $$5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. Faith has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

Get Faith alerts:

Faith Company Profile

Faith, Inc engages in creating and building contents distribution systems in Japan. The company provides contents for mobile devices, PC, game equipment, TV, car navigation system, and network audio system, etc. It offers Fans, a platform integrating a full range of music business functions; ecommerce and mail order platform; and sound source and ringtone melody platform.The company also provides ringtone melody and karaoke data and entertainment-type musical composition production, as well as, copyright processing business.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Faith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.