Faith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FAITF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Faith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FAITF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of FAITF remained flat at $$5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. Faith has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $5.35.
Faith Company Profile
