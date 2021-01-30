Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $7.50. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 316,244 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.36 million and a PE ratio of -76.75.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.