Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.80

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.80 and traded as high as $17.81. Fanhua shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 168,567 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,607.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fanhua by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fanhua by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fanhua by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

