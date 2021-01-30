FansTime (FTI) Trading 71% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $856,054.54 and $7.52 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 71% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00898541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.50 or 0.04638557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018495 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.