Fantom Market Cap Hits $336.84 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $336.84 million and $182.63 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 228.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00069942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00917820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.00 or 0.04544742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018780 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

