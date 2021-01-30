Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $750.60

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $750.60 and traded as high as $765.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $765.00, with a volume of 1,292 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $750.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $14.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides a range of banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in the mid Central Valley of California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

