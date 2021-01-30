Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.38 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

