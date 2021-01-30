Farmers Trust Co. Has $6.12 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Intel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 68,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 47,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Intel by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Intel by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,234,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

